Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2,115.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,273,000 after buying an additional 1,001,200 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Performance
DHR opened at $205.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.92 and a 200-day moving average of $241.81. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $204.73 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
