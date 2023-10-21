Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.5% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2,115.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,273,000 after buying an additional 1,001,200 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $205.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $204.73 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.92 and its 200-day moving average is $241.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.60.

View Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.