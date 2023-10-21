DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT) Insider Buys A$16,788.68 in Stock

DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Kellas acquired 3,357,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$16,788.68 ($10,625.75).

Bradley Kellas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Bradley Kellas bought 11,943,916 shares of DataDot Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$47,775.66 ($30,237.76).

DataDot Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes asset identification, management, protection, and authentication solutions in Asia, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: OEMs and Distributors, Data TraceID, and Direct business and consumer sales.

