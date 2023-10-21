DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT) Insider Buys A$16,788.68 in Stock

DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Kellas acquired 3,357,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$16,788.68 ($10,625.75).
Bradley Kellas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Bradley Kellas bought 11,943,916 shares of DataDot Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$47,775.66 ($30,237.76).
