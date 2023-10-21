Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Shares Down 0.8%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.10. 28,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 68,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

