Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock worth $2,104,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.