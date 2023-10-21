Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

