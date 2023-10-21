Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,966. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

