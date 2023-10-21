Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shares Down 1.4%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.09 and last traded at $44.16. 145,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 91,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSTL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,830,000.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

