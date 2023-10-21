Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.32. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

