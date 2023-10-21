Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.17.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.3 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,045,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,816,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.