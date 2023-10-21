Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,447,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

