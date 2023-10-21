Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Trimmed by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.02. 5,447,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,367. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.