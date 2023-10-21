Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $468.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,414,000.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $53,823.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,900,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,100,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $7,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 110,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,443 and sold 10,455 shares valued at $155,368. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donegal Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

