Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.845 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of DMLP opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $33.18.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.03% and a net margin of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 247.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

