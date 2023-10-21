Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Lifted by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,519,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5,772.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

DUK stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

