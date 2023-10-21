DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.