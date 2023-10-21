Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.48. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.30.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

