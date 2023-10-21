Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

EW opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

