Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 184,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 23,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 163,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
