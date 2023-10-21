Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.47. 5,700,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.