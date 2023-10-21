Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.17.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

ENB stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.