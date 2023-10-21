Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.7 %

EDR opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $3,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,461 shares of company stock worth $17,282,783 in the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $89,343,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,024 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

