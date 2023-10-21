ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Up 1%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 10,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 61,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
