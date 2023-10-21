Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.