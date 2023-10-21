Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Up 9.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.