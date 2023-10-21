Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

