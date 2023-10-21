Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 4.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,145,000 after buying an additional 603,827 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,100,000 after buying an additional 1,004,991 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

