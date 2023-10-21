EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $146.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.54.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

