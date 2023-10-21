Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Equifax by 5.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Equifax by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 10.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $176.37 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.99.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.