Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,352,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix stock opened at $705.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $750.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $518.57 and a 12-month high of $821.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.43.

Get Our Latest Report on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.