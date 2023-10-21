ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Position Trimmed by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

