Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

