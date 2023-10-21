Evercore ISI Reiterates Outperform Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MIRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 147,991 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $3,884,763.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $90,729.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

