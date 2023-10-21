EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. EVERTEC had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVERTEC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 88.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 250,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,385.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 214,666 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 292.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 154,047 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.