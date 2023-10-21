Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) CRO Sells $38,000.00 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony John Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $69,900.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

EVLV stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 187.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.60 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

