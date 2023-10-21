Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.22.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

