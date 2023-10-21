F.N.B. Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

F.N.B. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

FNB opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after acquiring an additional 233,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

