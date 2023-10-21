F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.
F.N.B. Price Performance
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.
Institutional Trading of F.N.B.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
