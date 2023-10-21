Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DE opened at $375.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.55. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

