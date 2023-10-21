Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $96.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

