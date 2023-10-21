Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

