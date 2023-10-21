Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

