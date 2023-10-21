Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

