Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.37 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

