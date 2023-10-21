Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $2,374,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average of $116.22. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $131.05.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CE

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.