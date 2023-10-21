Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

