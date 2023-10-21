Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 707.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IWO stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.82 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.