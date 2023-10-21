Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $747,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $69.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.