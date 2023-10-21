Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $193.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $134.81 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.93 and its 200-day moving average is $197.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

