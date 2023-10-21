Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Hanesbrands worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE HBI opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBI

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.