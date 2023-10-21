Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,868 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $27.16 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

